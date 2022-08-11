Holy Island: RNLI called to rescue six people and a dog stranded on causeway
Six people and a dog have been rescued from their vehicles after becoming stranded on the Holy Island causeway.
Seahouses lifeboat was called to the two separate incidents within the space of 24 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The RNLI said both callouts had seen people attempting to cross the tidal causeway "contrary to the displayed safe crossing times".
Local coastguard officers had to hold on to one of the vehicles to stop it being washed way.
Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat was called to a stranded vehicle at 13:58 BST on Wednesday and found coastguard officers who had waded out and were holding on to it.
A spokesperson for Seahouses lifeboat said: "The water was up to the bonnet and the vehicle was being pushed off the road by the tide."
The two people inside the vehicle were helped out and taken to the mainland.
The previous day coastguard officers had to escort four people and their dog to safety after their car became stuck on the causeway by the tide before the lifeboat crew arrived.
Anyone planning to visit the island is advised to check when it is safe to cross the causeway.
