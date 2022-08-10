River Tyne: Safety lessons in schools follow teen drowning
Schoolchildren are to be taught about the dangers of swimming in the River Tyne following the death of a 13-year-old boy last month.
Robert Hattersley, from Crawcrook, got into difficulty while swimming with friends near Prudhoe and Ovingham.
Northumberland councillor Angie Scott is working with schools and youth groups to improve safety awareness.
Ms Scott is also developing an "educational package" with emergency services aimed at young people.
A six-hour search was carried out by Northumbria Police, Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumberland Fire Service, HM Coastguard and Mountain Rescue teams on 17 July for Robert, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ms Scott, who almost drowned in the same river when she was a teenager, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she has been working alongside Prudhoe Youth Service and local schools and plans to meet emergency services to draw up sessions warning youngsters of the dangers posed by rivers.
The councillor for Prudhoe North said: "I have met with some professionals, agreed a plan of work and will closely follow it to ensure it takes place. This should have been done a long time ago but I am pleased to be the one to rectify it.
"I will also be visiting the educational sessions we have been working on together with Prudhoe Youth Project, Schools and Emergency Services."
Last week, Robert's sister Emma paid tribute to her brother, describing him as a "great uncle" with a "cheeky chappy smile".
The family are now raising awareness of the risks around water and the importance of being safe. They have urged people to stop and think, spot the dangers, stay together, float in an emergency and call 999.
A Family Fun Day in memory of Robert will be held at from 13:00 on 3 September at Crawcrook Albion.
