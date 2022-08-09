Family's tribute to Sunderland crash death cyclist
The family of a cyclist who died in a suspected hit and run said he would have "given his last pound to help another soul".
Ali Reza Ghaisar, 48, died after being struck by a car in Hylton Road, Sunderland, on 31 July.
Northumbria Police said a man and a woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released while inquiries continue.
In a tribute Mr Ghaisar's family said he was generous and "one of a kind".
"Ali was somebody who always helped others and was always happy with the small things in life. He would give his last pound to help another soul, " a statement added.
"He was not concerned about himself he lived to please others.
"He was full of life and used to thrive on helping others, no matter the time of day."
Originally from Iran, his family said Mr Ghaisar spoke six languages including Farsi, Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese.
The statement continued: "Ali often used to help people who struggled with English and would attend appointments with them to translate.
"He would give his time for free. He had a fantastic sense of humour and made people laugh on a daily basis."
