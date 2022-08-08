Newcastle bids to host Eurovision 2023 to 'boost North East'
Newcastle has become the latest city to launch its bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.
Those behind the bid said it would be a "once-in-a-generation" chance to attract international visitors to the city "famous for its Geordie welcome".
Usually the winning country hosts the contest, but 2022's winner, Ukraine, is unable because of the ongoing war.
Other cities hoping to host it include Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Brighton, Bristol and Belfast.
The list of shortlisted cities, decided by European Broadcasting Union, will be announced on Friday.
Cities are required to meet certain criteria to host the contest, including being within easy reach of an international airport and having enough hotel accommodation for at least 2,000 delegates, journalists and spectators.
It must also have a venue which can accommodate about 10,000 spectators.
One possible Newcastle venue for the musical extravaganza could be the 11,000-capacity Utilita Arena.
NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) is overseeing the bid on behalf of Newcastle City Council.
Ian Thomas, destination director at NGI, said: "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to welcome a huge number of international visitors, performers and media to the north east of England and to showcase our world-class culture, rich heritage and vibrant region to the world.
"The potential impact of Newcastle hosting Eurovision 2023 is phenomenal.
"Eurovision would play a significant role in rejuvenating and sustaining our visitor economy, supporting our businesses and creating an even better place for our residents."
He said the city had hosted other large events such as the European Professional Rugby Club finals, which he said attracted 95,000 fans to the region, and the 2019 World Transplant Games which brought in attendees from more than 50 countries.
"Eurovision will be on an even bigger scale, and we welcome this fantastic opportunity to bring this to the region," he added.
Ukraine's entry Kalush Orchestra won this year's competition in Turin, Italy.
The UK was given the chance to host Eurovision after Sam Ryder came second in the competition.
A spokesman for Newcastle Council said: "We are famous for our Geordie welcome.
"We stand united with Ukraine and would be the perfect host for Eurovision 2023."
The winning city will be chosen in a two-stage process that assesses cities' capacities and capabilities.
Once all the applications have been received, a shortlist will be announced on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday.