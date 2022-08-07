Northumbria Healthcare's £32m hub construction starts
- Published
Work has begun on a new £32m health and education centre in Northumberland.
The Northumbria Health and Care Academy is being built on the site of the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.
It will feature a training centre, office space and meeting rooms, and a wellbeing walking trail.
The trust said it was a "key part" of a strategy to support the ongoing training and career development of its staff.
Marion Dickson, Northumbria Healthcare's executive director for nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, said she was "delighted" that construction was under way.
"It really demonstrates our commitment to looking after our people and helping them to develop and grow both professionally and personally.
"Recruitment and retention are ongoing challenges for the NHS and the centre of excellence will also help us to develop the workforce of the future."
It is hoped the 8,000 sq m development will open in autumn 2023.
