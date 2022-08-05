Jack Woodley: Teens sentenced for gang attack murder
A 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed a teenager during a gang attack will be detained for at least 17 years.
Jack Woodley, 18, died from a single stab wound during an 80-second attack in which he was punched, kicked and stamped upon by 10 youths.
All 10, now aged between 15 and 18, were convicted of murder and are being sentenced to life terms at Newcastle Crown Court.
Nine of them have launched appeals against their convictions.
A murder trial heard Mr Woodley, from Sunderland, had attended the final night of the Houghton Feast funfair in Houghton-le-Spring on 16 October.
Whilst there, he came to the attention of a group of youths who prosecutors said were intent on attacking someone.
He refused when they challenged him to a fight but they followed him out of the fair accompanied by about 30 to 40 youths.
As Mr Woodley neared the Britannia Inn, a 16-year-old boy ran up and punched him from behind triggering a melee during which a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed Mr Woodley in the back.
HHJ Rodney Jameson QC said each youth, none of whom can be identified, was responsible for Mr Woodley's death but their involvement varied.
The 15-year-old with the knife was told he would be 32 years old before he could be considered for release.
The 16-year-old boy who launched the attack was sentenced to 13 years six months, while a 17-year-old who was part of a group of four who went to get the knife from the 15-year-old's home half an hour before the attack was ordered to serve at least 15 years.
An 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time and was also part of the group who got the knife, was also ordered to serve at least 15 years.
The youngest of the defendants, who was 14 at the time and now 15, was sentenced to a minimum of eight years after the judge said his youth and low IQ which amounted to a learning difficulty meant he was "not as much to blame as most of the others in the dock".
