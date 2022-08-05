Jack Woodley: Teens sentenced for gang attack murder
A 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed a teenager during a gang attack will be detained for at least 17 years.
Jack Woodley, 18, died from a single stab wound during an 80-second attack in which he was punched, kicked and stamped upon by 10 youths.
All 10, now aged between 15 and 18, were convicted of murder and are being sentenced to life terms at Newcastle Crown Court.
Nine of them have launched appeals against their convictions.
A murder trial heard Mr Woodley, from Sunderland, had attended the final night of the Houghton Feast funfair in Houghton-le-Spring on 16 October.
Whilst there, he came to the attention of a group of youths who prosecutors said were intent on attacking someone.
He refused when they challenged him to a fight but they followed him out of the fair accompanied by about 30 to 40 youths.
As Mr Woodley neared the Britannia Inn, a 16-year-old boy ran up and punched him from behind triggering a melee during which a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed Mr Woodley in the back.
The judge Rodney Jameson QC said each youth, none of whom can be identified, was responsible for Mr Woodley's death but their involvement varied.
The 15-year-old with the knife was told he would be 32 years old before he could be considered for release.
The 16-year-old boy who launched the attack was sentenced to 13 years six months, while a 17-year-old who was part of a group of four who went to get the knife from the 15-year-old's home half an hour before the attack was ordered to serve at least 15 years.
An 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time and was also part of the group who got the knife, was also ordered to serve at least 15 years.
The youngest of the defendants, who was 14 at the time and now 15, was sentenced to a minimum of eight years after the judge said his youth and low IQ which amounted to a learning difficulty meant he was "not as much to blame as most of the others in the dock".
Another 15-year-old, who was 14 at the time, initially exchanged friendly "fist bumps" with Mr Woodley at the funfair when the victim came to the attention of the gang, but then joined in the attack and "actively encouraged" the stabbing by shouting "get the chopper out", the judge said.
He was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years.
A third youth who was 14 at the time and now 15, was said by the judge to have been a "fighter" with a history of aggressive and violent behaviour, but his low IQ meant he was "easily led".
The judge said like the rest of the youths, the boy had the "opportunity to withdraw" from the brawl but the "mob mentality took over and it cost Jack his life".
He was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years.
A 16-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time, was not named by any witnesses and did not give any account to police or the court but was seen for a couple of seconds on mobile phone footage moving towards the brawl with his head concealed by a hood or balaclava.
He was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years.
The ninth defendant, who is 16 now but 15 at the time, told the court he grappled Mr Woodley but he had not realised it was the victim and he was trying to stop the attack.
The judge said the jury had concluded "this was not true" and though the boy "did not intend to kill", he was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years.
'Crying shame'
The final defendant, who is 18 now but was 17 at the time, was the most "heavily disguised" of the attackers with his head and face "almost entirely concealed" by a hat and mask, the judge said.
The judge said he could be seen on footage kicking Mr Woodley, although the boy denied he had any involvement or that it was him wearing the outfit.
Sentencing him to a minimum of 11 years, the judge said despite having a low IQ, being "quiet and lacking in self-confidence" and having a recent diagnosis of ADHD, the boy had "done well" in getting a job in which he was highly rated by his employers and it was a "crying shame someone with your difficulty who was doing so well that you got caught up in this".
