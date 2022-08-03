Arsonists cause £20,000 damage to Ponteland Park boardwalk
- Published
Arsonists have caused £20,000 of damage to a park boardwalk.
Vandals set the wooden jetty and walkway in Ponteland Park alight sometime between 12:30 BST and 13:20 on Monday.
Northumbria Police said the damage was "so severe" a section of park has had to be closed.
Insp Garry Neill said it was "incredibly disappointing" and the force was "committed" to finding those responsible.
He said: "The mindless actions of a few have resulted in significant damage and their selfish behaviour now means that a section of the park cannot be enjoyed by families during the summer holidays."
Graeme Wright of Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said 75% of outdoor fires crews attend are started deliberately which "directs our time and resources away from attending more serious incidents should they occur".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.