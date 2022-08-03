Blyth stabbing: Man charged with murder of brother
A man has been charged with murdering his brother in Blyth.
Gary Wilkie, 46, was declared dead shortly after emergency services got to him at about 03:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Northumbria Police said he had suffered injuries consistent with having been caused by a blade during an assault in the Duke's Gardens area.
James Rutherford, 34, of no fixed abode and who police said was Mr Wilkie's brother, is due to appear before Bedlington magistrates later.
He has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Det Insp David Johnson said Mr Wilkie's death had been "devastating" for his family and they are being offered support.
He also urged people not speculate on social media or in the community in anyway that "could jeopardise the live legal proceedings".
