Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'
Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland.
Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick.
A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and has been released under investigation.
Two other people had also become unwell after taking drugs.
Det Ch Insp Sean McGuigan, of the Northumbria force said: "Although our investigation is still at a very early stage, we are warning people against taking these tablets.
"Unless you have been properly prescribed medication via your doctor or pharmacy, you can never be sure what substances contain and the impact they could have on you."
