Muriel Pinkney death: IOPC issues misconduct notice to officer
A police driver involved in a fatal crash may have committed gross misconduct, a watchdog has said.
Muriel Pinkney, 74, was a passenger on a motorbike which was in collision with a police car responding to an emergency call at Gateshead on 8 July.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the police driver may have breached standards and "committed a criminal offence".
Northumbria Police said it was aware of the IOPC notice.
The IOPC said the serving of a gross misconduct notice on the officer, who has not been named, does "not necessarily mean conduct proceedings or criminal charges will follow and the status of the officer will remain under review throughout the investigation".
The watchdog said the police car had been responding to an emergency call with blue lights along Dunston Road, near the Metrocentre, when the crash happened.
Ms Pinkney died in hospital on 17 July while the other person on the motorbike suffered multiple fractures to his leg, hip and pelvis, the IOPC said.
In the notice, the officer was told "their conduct or actions may have breached the standards of professional behaviour" while "the evidence indicates they may have committed a criminal offence in relation to their manner of driving", the watchdog added.
IOPC regional director Thea Walton said: "Upon conclusion of our enquiries, we will determine whether any disciplinary proceedings, or a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, may be required, or indeed whether any learning has been identified."
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said the force's "thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Muriel Pinkney and all those affected by this tragedy".
She said the force had referred the crash to the IOPC as "standard practice", adding: "While the investigation remains ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment any further."
