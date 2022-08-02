Freedom of Northumberland call for Lioness Lucy Bronze
An ex-classmate-turned-councillor has called for Lioness Lucy Bronze to be awarded the Freedom of Northumberland.
The England right-back was born in Berwick and went to school in Belford then Alnwick, where one of her classmates was Guy Renner-Thompson, now a Northumberland county councillor.
He proposed the freedom honour as she was an "inspiration for all young women and girls in Northumberland".
The call has been backed by council leader and a local MP.
Bronze, who has made 95 appearances for England since 2013 - scoring 11 goals - previously played for Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester City, and is set to join Barcelona for the coming season.
At Wembley on Sunday she had a role in England's winning goal, winning the ball from a corner to create the chance for scorer Chloe Kelly.
Bronze's aunt Julie Tough told BBC Radio 5 Live her niece had "not just put women's football on the map, she's put Northumberland on the map".
'Changing society'
Mr Renner-Thompson said Bronze had been in his year at school at Belford Middle School and the Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick so it was a "privilege" to put her forward for the honour, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"[The freedom] is a fairly symbolic thing but it's one that very, very few people have had," he said.
"Everyone knew Lucy was special even back then when she was off playing for Sunderland.
"Lucy's sheer hard work and determination is an inspiration for all young women and girls in Northumberland.
"And that's really what this freedom is about, it's not just about winning a tournament, it's changing society, going forward for so many other people."
County council leader Glen Sanderson said: "What a brilliant game of football, what a fantastic game - and what an honour for Northumberland with Lucy Bronze playing another stormer again.
"We're very proud of her, very proud of the team and very proud of everything they've done for sport."
County councillors will vote on the freedom motion at the next full council meeting in September.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed, said: "Bestowing the Freedom of Northumberland upon her would be a fitting way to pay special tribute to her incredible success as part of the victorious England team."
