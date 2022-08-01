Five questioned over stolen dog that was set on fire
- Published
Five men have been questioned over the theft and injury to a dog that had to be put down after being doused in petrol and set on fire.
The suspects are being investigated on suspicion of arson and the dog's theft which Durham Police described as part of an "ongoing dispute".
The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from a garden in Ouston, near Chester-le-Street, County Durham, on Wednesday.
Her owner Angela Clennell said she did not want to prolong Lucky's pain.
The dog was found with more than 50% burns in the village of Lanchester, about 10 miles from where she was taken.
Her owner decided that due to the extent of her injuries and the fact she might not survive her treatment the kindest thing to do was to put her to sleep.
Ms Clennell said donations of more than £8,000 raised online to cover veterinary bills would be returned.
The men, one of whom was arrested and four who attended police questioning voluntarily, are assisting officers with their inquiries and have been released under investigation.
Det Insp Daniel Peacock said: "We are satisfied this is a targeted attack as a result of an ongoing dispute.
"We are confident there is no wider threat to other dogs in our community and it is not linked to theft of dogs for purposes of breeding or sale."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.