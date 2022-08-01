Sunderland hit-and-run fatal crash: Two arrested
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
A man in his 40s died at the scene after being struck by a car in Hylton Road, Sunderland, at about 01:20 BST on Sunday.
Northumbria Police previously issued an appeal for information saying it was a suspected hit and run.
A woman, 42, and man, 48, have now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A force spokesman said said the pair had been interviewed and released while inquiries continue.
The man's family have been informed, the spokesman added.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage, especially any showing a snapper rocks blue BMW.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.