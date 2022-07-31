Sunderland cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
A cyclist has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.
The man in his 40s was hit by a blue BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe on Hylton Road in Sunderland shortly after 01:20 BST, Northumbria Police said.
The car, which was possibly carrying passengers, left the area before officers arrived, the force added.
Detectives are appealing for the driver of the BMW and anyone else who was in the vehicle to come forward as soon as possible.
The victim's family has been told and is being supported by specialist officers.
Sgt Dave Roberts said: "Clearly this is a very serious and sad incident that has resulted in a man's death. Our thoughts are with his family at this devastating time.
"They deserve to know the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are committed to identifying and tracing the occupants of the vehicle involved."
