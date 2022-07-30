Metro line between St James and Tynemouth reopens
A busy Metro line between Newcastle and North Tyneside has reopened following a two-week closure for modernisation works.
The closure between St James and Tynemouth also saw the replacement of the 160-year-old Tanners Bank bridge.
Operator Nexus said services "started running as planned" at 05:00 BST.
Customer Services Director Huw Lewis thanked people for showing "patience" during what he described as a "major project".
Other work included overhead line renewals on Byker viaduct along with vegetation management along the full length of the line.
The work had been planned for the summer holiday period when Nexus said trains were less busy.
Carrying out the improvements over a two-week period would avoid "many more months of weekend closures", it added.
