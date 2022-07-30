Metro line between St James and Tynemouth reopens

Library image of people sitting on the Metro
Metro operator Nexus says people showed "patience" during the two-week closure

A busy Metro line between Newcastle and North Tyneside has reopened following a two-week closure for modernisation works.

The closure between St James and Tynemouth also saw the replacement of the 160-year-old Tanners Bank bridge.

Operator Nexus said services "started running as planned" at 05:00 BST.

Customer Services Director Huw Lewis thanked people for showing "patience" during what he described as a "major project".

Other work included overhead line renewals on Byker viaduct along with vegetation management along the full length of the line.

Nexus
The new 70-tonne steel structure on Tanners Bank was lowered into place by a crane

The work had been planned for the summer holiday period when Nexus said trains were less busy.

Carrying out the improvements over a two-week period would avoid "many more months of weekend closures", it added.

