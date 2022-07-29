Labour bans 'Muslim plot' councillor over Islamophobia finding
A former Labour deputy leader of Newcastle City Council has been found guilty of Islamophobia and suspended from the party for a year.
Joyce McCarty faced a probe into claims she made in a text message of a "Muslim plot", which ousted her ally and former leader Nick Forbes.
Ms McCarty, who was re-elected in May, will sit as an independent.
Newcastle Labour Party says it condemns "any act of hate crime" and will "call out any such behaviour when seen".
It said: "Joyce McCarty has been found guilty through investigation of Islamophobia and is suspended from the Labour Party with immediate effect."
Ms McCarty declined to comment when contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Labour indicated that the 12-month suspension includes the four already served since her initial suspension in March.
"The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken," a spokesman added.
In a text message seen by LDRS and first reported by JOE, Ms McCarty said she was aware of a "specific Muslim plot" organised by councillors in Newcastle's West End to remove the leader and get more black, Asian, and minority ethnic candidates selected.
Despite being suspended in March, she remained on local election ballot papers for Labour in May and was re-elected in her Wingrove ward with an overwhelming majority.
She was first elected to the city council in 1994 and was deputy leader from 2011 to 2021.
The veteran councillor also sat on the local authority's cabinet with responsibilities for issues including support for refugees and asylum seekers.
In February, Mr Forbes was defeated in the contest for his Arthur's Hill ward when Labour members voted by 13 to four in favour of Abdul Samad.
Mr Forbes has alleged an ambush by left-wing members and claimed the contest was "clearly manipulated", but has since stepped away from city politics.
