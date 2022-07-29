Pet dog stolen from home and set on fire in 'horrific' attack
A dog is having urgent treatment for serious injuries after it was stolen, doused with petrol and set on fire.
Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man.
The spaniel, called Lucky, was stolen from her owner's garden in Ouston, near Chester-le-Street, County Durham, at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
Det Insp Daniel Peacock of Durham Police said he was confident there was "no wider threat to other dogs".
He added: "[The attack] is not linked to theft of dogs for purposes of breeding or sale.
"Our investigation into this horrific incident is ongoing and we would appreciate anyone who may have seen something to come forward and speak to us.
"We understand how impactive incidents like this are and are asking for information from our communities to assist the investigation and bring the offenders to justice."
'Touch and go'
Lucky was found with serious injuries in the village of Lanchester, about 10 miles from her home.
Owner Angela Clennell posted on a fundraising page that her pet had extensive injuries including burns to her mouth and throat, as well as wounds to her head, ears and torso.
She said Lucky also has "secondary infection and organ damage" and had been transferred to an emergency veterinary surgery for 24-hour care.
"It will be touch and go whether she survives due to the extent of her injuries," Ms Clennell wrote.
She had no pet insurance but has already raised more than half of the £15,000 target towards the costs of vet's bills through the online campaign.
