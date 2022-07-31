Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels: Final stage of refurb still incomplete
The final stage of the refurbishment of the Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels remains incomplete three years after the crossing reopened.
Supply chain issues mean contractors are still waiting for the delivery of parts for two inclined glass lifts.
Once finished, they will carry up to six cyclists and their bikes per trip.
Work on the crossing, which connects Howdon and Jarrow, had initially been due to be finished in 2015 but was hit by a number of setbacks.
While the tunnels reopened in 2019, the installation of two inclined glass lifts has yet to be completed.
Steel and glass
Members of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee for the North East Joint Transport Committee were told completion was expected "later in 2022".
British firm Lift Design Limited was brought in last year to replace an Italian engineering firm whose ability to complete the lifts had been hampered by Covid travel restrictions.
Fiona Bootle, Tyne Tunnels Manager for Transport North East, has told a meeting of councillors the project was "waiting on the delivery of doors and a mechanism".
She added: "There is a problem with the supply chain, as there is in a lot of areas today, with the steel and glass for those doors."
Transport North East confirmed in March the lift works had cost £292,000 in the 2021/22 financial year with a further £281,000 estimated in 2022/23 - significantly more than the £350,000 previously quoted as the expected remaining cost.
It has been suggested a legal claim could be made against Italian engineers Maspero Elevatori to recover some funds, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
LDRS revealed in 2020 that the overall cost of the tunnels' renovation stood then at £16.9m, well above the initial £6.9m earmarked for the project.
Previous delays were blamed on their listed building status, the discovery of asbestos and original contractor GB Building Solutions going bust.
