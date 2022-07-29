Declan Donnelly carries brother's coffin to Requiem Mass
- Published
A Requiem Mass is being held for the brother of TV star Declan Donnelly.
Father Dermott Donnelly, who served in the Catholic church for 30 years, died in hospital earlier this month after a short illness.
Following the popular priest's death, Donnelly said he was "heartbroken" and "we are all beyond devastated".
The Mass is being held at St Mary's Cathedral in Newcastle and streamed at the nearby St Michael's church, due to the high number of mourners.
St Michael's was where Fr Donnelly officiated at the wedding of his famous brother to Ali Astall in 2015, which was attended by a number of celebrities.
The Donnellys - Dermott, Declan, Martin, Eamonn, Camelia, Patricia and Moira - grew up in Cruddas Park, in the west end of Newcastle, and attended St Michael's.
Fr Donnelly, who was 55, was known for his work with young people and the youth ministry. He was a member of the clergy for St Joseph's in Stanley, County Durham.
Hexham and Newcastle Bishop Robert Byrne said: "He truly lived his faith, and in doing so gave so much to others.
"It is with great gratitude that we will remember him and all he selflessly gave."
During his career Fr Donnelly was a supporter of the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development charity.
Its head of education, Monica Conmee, said: "Fr Dermott chose to stand in the light, and through his immense talent and gifts, so generously guided thousands of young people to experience the love and light of God in their own lives, inspiring them to share this with others."
Donnelly's TV partner Ant McPartlin said: "Fr Dermott you were the kindest, wisest man I knew. Rest in peace my friend. You will never be forgotten.
"My thoughts, prayers and love are with your wonderful family. The world has lost a special man."
