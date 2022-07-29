Fr Dermott Donnelly: Declan Donnelly carries brother's coffin to Requiem Mass
- Published
A Requiem Mass has been held for the brother of TV star Declan Donnelly.
Father Dermott Donnelly, 55, who served in the Catholic church for 30 years, died in hospital earlier this month after a short illness.
Delivering the eulogy, Mr Donnelly said his brother "had so much more work left to do" and that the family had to "trust God has taken him as his talents were needed elsewhere".
The Mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Newcastle was streamed on YouTube.
It was also played at St Michael's Church in the city due to the large number of mourners.
St Michael's was where Fr Donnelly officiated at the wedding of his famous brother to Ali Astall in 2015, which was attended by a number of celebrities.
The Donnelly family - Dermott, Declan, Martin, Eamonn, Camelia, Patricia and Moira - grew up in Cruddas Park, in the west end of Newcastle, and attended St Michael's.
Declan remembered how growing up Dermott and he were "consigned to the bottom bunk beds" in their three-bedroomed home, with four boys in one bedroom, three girls in another and "mam and dad in the smallest room in the middle to stop us fighting".
He spoke about how when frightened by his own "overactive imagination" he would jump into Dermott's bunk where his older brother would calm him by telling him stories about "Mousey Brown, the not-at-all famous mouse detective".
He spoke about the family's surprise when Dermott told them a priest was going to visit them to talk about him going away to study with the church.
"It was a surprise to us all but not so much to mam who remembers when we used to play nurses and soldiers, Dermott wanted to play Mass."
Fr Donnelly was known for his work with young people and the youth ministry. He was a member of the clergy for St Joseph's in Stanley, County Durham.
Hexham and Newcastle Bishop Robert Byrne said: "He truly lived his faith, and in doing so gave so much to others.
"It is with great gratitude that we will remember him and all he selflessly gave."
Fr Donnelly had a dream to help young people feel like they belonged and up a charity called Significance.
Declan Donnelly said: "That charity is still in its infancy but it will now be his legacy, as he said in his own words 'young people are not called to live lives of survival or even success but to live lives of happiness and significance' and once they knew their significance they could go on to inspire others."
During his career Fr Donnelly was a supporter of the charity Catholic Agency for Overseas Development.
Its head of education, Monica Conmee, said: "Fr Dermott chose to stand in the light, and through his immense talent and gifts, so generously guided thousands of young people to experience the love and light of God in their own lives, inspiring them to share this with others."
Mr Donnelly also shared funny stories of his brother, recounting how he drove a black BMW convertible with personalised number plates and when challenged about his vow of charity, told the person "priests take vows of celibacy, obedience and poverty and that he had done two out of three, so he wasn't doing too bad". But he added the car was soon returned to the dealership.
He also talked about how when approaching his 25th anniversary in the Roman Catholic Church, Fr Dermott had told his family not to buy him anything, saying he didn't need anything, and just asking for donations to his charity.
But Mr Donnelly made the congregation laugh, adding: "Although he didn't refuse the silver Cartier watch his family had bought him, he kept that - it didn't go back."
Mr Donnelly's TV partner Ant McPartlin was also at the service.
He paid tribute to his friend's brother shortly after his death, saying: "Fr Dermott you were the kindest, wisest man I knew. Rest in peace my friend. You will never be forgotten."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.