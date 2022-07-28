Lyne Barlow: Travel agent faces money laundering and fraud charges
A travel agent suspected of duping hundreds of customers has been charged with fraud and money laundering totalling more than £1.6m.
Lyne Barlow was arrested in September 2020 after an investigation into claims surrounding discount holidays.
Durham Police said her travel business was no longer operational and its social media page had been deleted.
The 39-year-old, formally of Stanley, County Durham, is due before Newton Aycliffe magistrates on 5 September.
Mrs Barlow, who has moved from the area, has been charged with 18 counts of fraud relating to loans, investments and holiday sales.
Durham Police said she faced a further charge of money laundering, totalling more than £1.6m.
Several hundred alleged victims have come forward, the force added.
