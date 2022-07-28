Hadrian's Wall art installation opens at Housesteads
A huge and colourful art installation at a Roman fort in Northumberland is set to open to the public.
The interpretation of a gatehouse at Housesteads was created by artist Morag Myerscough as part of Hadrian's Wall 1,900th anniversary celebrations.
Community groups helped come up with the design for its exterior of wooden placards, which were inspired by local finds of Roman artefacts.
They also include phrases as part of a collaboration with poet Ellen Moran.
The installation, entitled The Future Belongs To What Was As Much As What Is, stands in the same spot as the original north gatehouse and is open from Saturday until October.
Ms Myerscough said: "The moment I saw Housesteads and started walking around the fort I had an overwhelming feeling of wanting to make an installation there.
"I stood in the remains of the north gatehouse and I looked at the wilderness that appeared to be unchanged since Roman times and I knew immediately that was the place."
English Heritage's chief executive Kate Mavor said: "Hadrian's Wall is one of England's most iconic landmarks and to mark its anniversary, we wanted a meaningful way to connect people of 2022 back to AD122.
"To create this work we've engaged with a wide range of community groups who have all played a part in making this such a striking and vibrant piece of art."
