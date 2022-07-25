Newcastle and England striker Callum Wilson fined for speeding

Callum Wilson admitted speeding at Gateshead Magistrates' Court

Newcastle United and England striker Callum Wilson has been fined after he was caught speeding in North Tyneside.

The 30-year-old striker admitted driving his Lamborghini Urus at 58mph in a 30mph zone.

The court heard he was caught by a speed camera on the A191 Whitley Road in Benton at 11:48 GMT on 5 March.

He was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 28 days at Gateshead Magistrates' Court.

Wilson was also ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

A speed camera on Whitley Road in Benton recorded the footballer breaking the limit

