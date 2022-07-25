Newcastle and England striker Callum Wilson fined for speeding
- Published
Newcastle United and England striker Callum Wilson has been fined after he was caught speeding in North Tyneside.
The 30-year-old striker admitted driving his Lamborghini Urus at 58mph in a 30mph zone.
The court heard he was caught by a speed camera on the A191 Whitley Road in Benton at 11:48 GMT on 5 March.
He was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 28 days at Gateshead Magistrates' Court.
Wilson was also ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.