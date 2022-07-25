Declan Donnelly and wife welcome birth of second child
Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall have announced the birth of their second child.
The presenter - one half of Newcastle's famous duo, Ant and Dec - shared the news via their joint social media account on Sunday.
He said he and Ms Astall welcomed the arrival of Jack Anthony Alphonsus, and described him as "wonderful".
It comes less than a month after he was left heartbroken by the death of his older brother, Father Dermott Donnelly.
The 46-year-old tweeted: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.
"He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x"
The announcement was also made via Instagram post, and responses included Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who wrote: "Delighted for you both! Congrats xx" with a red heart emoji.
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver added: "Congratulations to you all xxxxx".
