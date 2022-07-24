Hebburn and Jarrow supported living homes plan approved
Plans for 21 new supported living homes have been approved.
South Tyneside Council approved two schemes to help people with learning disabilities, autism and complex care needs live "independently".
Ten two-bedroom bungalows and a six-bedroom staff home will be built at the former Father James Walsh Day Centre site in Hedgeley Road, Hebburn.
Five bungalows and a block of six flats will be built former Nolan Hall in Concorde Way, Jarrow.
The South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust and Karbon Homes Limited are behind both developments which were approved by the council's planning committee.
Planning officers noted both sites are currently vacant and the proposals would provide "needed supported housing for individuals allowing them to live independently within the community close to family and friends".
Doreen Purvis, chair of the planning committee, added there would be "no better use" for the land than housing people in need, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
