Plans for new Bishop Auckland and Chester-le-Street leisure centres
- Published
A council has revealed plans to build two new leisure centres and refurbish another one.
Durham County Council has launched a consultation over new centres in Bishop Auckland and Chester-le-Street and a revamp of the Louisa Centre in Stanley.
The council said existing leisure centres had "served their communities well" but needed to be replaced.
Although in the early stages, the council said some work could begin in 2022 with the rest in 2023.
The new leisure centres are proposed at the Woodhouse Close site in Bishop Auckland and the former Civic Centre site in Chester-le-Street to replace the existing centre which the council said was "no longer fit for purpose".
Plans for each site include two new pools with moveable floors and improved accessibility, as well as fitness suites, group exercise studios, wellbeing suites, a café, children's soft play and outdoor space.
The Louisa Centre refurbishment would include dividing the existing sports hall to create spaces for a new climbing wall, group exercise and toning area and a soft play section.
James Rowlandson, cabinet member for resources, investments and assets, said: "The current facilities at Bishop Auckland and Chester-le-Street have served their communities well for a long time, but they now need to be replaced."
Alison Clark, Durham County Council's head of culture, sport and tourism, said: "A number of projects are planned as part of our leisure transformation programme.
"Some of these will commence this year, with several more expected to be under way by 2023.
"However, proposals will not be finalised until our consultation events have been completed, allowing us to take into account the views of residents and leisure users."
Consultation over the Louise Centre plan closes on 12 August and for the two new centres on 26 August, with drop-in sessions planned.
