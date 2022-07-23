Northern Pride: Thousands parade through Newcastle
Tens of thousands of people have paraded through Newcastle to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Northern Pride was awarded the UK Pride title for 2020 but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebration began with a fundraising concert on Friday followed by a march through Newcastle city centre on Saturday.
Further concerts and speeches were held at the Town Moor.
The festival's theme was "Remember, Resist and Rise Up" as "homage to our collective history", Northern Pride director Ste Dunn said.
He said two virtual events were held during the pandemic but one of its big themes is "coming together as a community".
Mr Dunn said: "It's fantastic to be back in a position where we can organise an in-person event."
The march began at the Civic Centre and paraded through the city centre to Town Moor.
Organisers said it was led by the "trans, non-binary and gender diverse community to help raise awareness of the challenges they continue to face".
Performers include former Spice Girl, Melanie C, Bimini and Todrick Hall.
