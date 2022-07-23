Shields Ferry firm Nexus to resume evening sailings
- Published
Evening sailings of the Shields Ferry are set to resume after staffing issues were resolved.
The service across the River Tyne was reduced on 11 July due to a lack of crew, operator Nexus said.
It will resume a full timetable of the seven minute-long crossings on Monday.
Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said restoring the service had been a "top priority" and he apologised to "anyone who had been inconvenienced."
