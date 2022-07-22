Life term for man who stabbed and locked partner in house
A man who knifed his partner 29 times before locking her inside the home they shared has been jailed for 12 years.
Steven Wood stabbed Tina Turner with such ferocity he broke a knife, before taking another blade and continuing his attack in May 2021.
The 54-year-old from Gateshead admitted attempted murder at a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in January.
He was sentenced to life and must serve at least 12 years before being considered for parole.
Wood left his partner of two years with extensive and life-changing injuries after he stabbed her in the back when she told him she was going out.
Whispered for help
When the first blade broke off, he ignored Ms Turner's pleas for mercy, took another knife from a drawer and continued, telling her "I have to finish you off, I'm not going to prison for you".
When he eventually relented Wood called his son and confessed to doing something "bad".
During the phone call Ms Turner managed to whisper for help before Wood left the property, locked the doors and hid the key.
When the police made it inside the house they found the severely injured victim cowering inside a cupboard.
Wood was later picked up by the police marine unit after he had tried to take his own life.
