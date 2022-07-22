Giant rabbits rescued from Ashington allotment cramped hutches
- Published
Dozens of giant rabbits thought to have been bred for their meat have been rescued from an allotment.
The RSPCA was called to the site in Ashington, Northumberland, on 11 July and found a number of cramped, dirty hutches containing 47 of the animals.
There were a mixture of adult and young Flemish Giants - the largest the size of a Jack Russell terrier - with a small number of average size rabbits.
All of them are now being cared for while permanent homes are found.
RSPCA inspector Trevor Walker said: "These poor rabbits were living in cramped and dirty conditions which would have been very unpleasant for them especially in the heat.
"Luckily a vet found they are all in good condition.
"We hope they will find loving homes, they will make good companion animals as they have a nice temperament."
With many RSPCA centres already full with unwanted rabbits, they were sent to a mixture of centres, branches and licensed establishments, as well as some being looked after by inspectors.
He added: "Sadly, rabbits are becoming an increasing problem as we are seeing more and more coming into our care, many as a result of the cost-of-living crisis."
