Gateshead park: Three youths arrested in arson investigation
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a suspected arson attack on a children's playground which caused thousands of pounds of damage.
The fire at Beacon Lough East Park, Gateshead, broke out on 27 June and is thought to have spread to equipment after two wheelie bins were set alight.
No-one was injured but the cost of the damage is estimated to run up to £30,000, Northumbria Police said.
Three teens aged between 17 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of arson.
The park, in Sundew Road, remains closed to the public while it is made safe again.
"Arson is an extremely serious offence; fire is very dangerous and can quickly spread and this incident could easily have resulted in serious injury or even a fatality," a police spokesperson said
"It is always great to see how our communities come together in times like this to support us.
"We are still urging anyone else who hasn't already got in touch to do so. Every bit of information is vital to our investigation."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.