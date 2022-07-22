Sunderland port: Norwegian rock to strengthen sea defences
Thousands of tonnes of rock have been shipped from Norway to strengthen Sunderland's sea defences.
The granite boulders will be used to protect Stonehill Wall and Hendon Foreshore Barrier at the city's port.
More than 20,000 tonnes were shipped across the North Sea from the town of Larvik, in south-west Norway.
It is part of a £3m programme to strengthen and protect the Port of Sunderland against sea erosion and damage.
Almost 400m (1,200ft) of new rock armour revetment will be used, according to Sunderland City Council which operates the port.
Norwegian rock is regularly used in UK sea defences due to its "strength, durability and cost-effective shipping", the council added.
It took six days to ship the boulders over to the North East and they arrived on Monday on board the Stema II Barge.
They are being unloaded at Greenwell's Quay where they will be stored until they are taken to their final destination
The boulders will be placed in front of the exiting sea walls to form a rock revetment, which is an inclined rock embankment that dissipates wave energy and helps reduce overtopping, the council added.
"The port is a key part of our city's infrastructure and these new rock revetments are a very cost-effective way for longer-term protection of the port and all its key assets," said cabinet member Kevin Johnston.
