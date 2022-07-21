Tyne and Wear Metro Victorian bridge replacement installed
A replacement for a Victorian bridge has been successfully installed on a busy section of the Metro.
The £3m 70-tonne cast iron structure on Tanners Bank, between North Shields and Tynemouth, was lowered into place by a crane.
It replaces the original bridge, which dates from 1863.
The work is taking place during a two-week major line closure between St James and Tynemouth, which is on course to end on 30 July.
Nexus, which owns and manages the Metro, said the original bridge had required increasing levels of maintenance.
The project would also improve height clearance allowing for better bus links and road freight access to North Shields Fish Quay, encouraging more sustainable travel and improving access for local businesses, it said.
Project manager Stephen Psallidas said: "I am pleased to say the big task of lifting the new Tanners Bank bridge into place went well and it is now in place.
"The bridge has two decks, one for each Metro line, each weighing 70 tonnes, and both of them are now installed.
"It was a precision process to lower bridge decks of that size into the exact place so that they can carry Metro services on what is a key route between Newcastle and North Tyneside."
