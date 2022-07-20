Newcastle raid: Drugs worth almost £1m seized
A haul of drugs with a street value of almost £1m has been uncovered in a raid on a property in Newcastle.
Officers seized a large quantity of cannabis, 7.5kg of cocaine, 2.5kg of heroin and about 30,000 Pregabalin and Valium tablets.
The raid was carried out in Walpole Street, Walkergate, earlier in July.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with a string of drugs offences on Tuesday and was due before magistrates in Newcastle.
Northumbria Police said the drugs were uncovered as part of Operation Sentinel, which was launched in January to target serious and organised crime.
Ch Insp Alan Pitchford said: "It is only right that we continue to take strong action against the people who are trying to profit from the sale and distribution of illegal, harmful drugs, which make the lives of those with addictions so much worse."
