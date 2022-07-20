Ponteland motorcyclist dies in crash with car
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Northumberland.
It happened on Berwick Hill Road, Ponteland, on Monday shortly after 15:45 BST.
Stuart Graham, 53, from the Ponteland area, was riding the motorbike and died at the scene "despite the best efforts of paramedics", police said.
The car driver remained at the scene and has been assisting officers with the investigation. Anyone who saw what happened should contact police.
"We are working hard to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and are asking for any witnesses to get in touch and help us build a clear picture of what has happened," a Northumbria Police spokesperson added.
