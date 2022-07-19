Nazi salute Newcastle fan banned from matches for three years
A Newcastle United supporter who made a Nazi gesture at Spurs fans has been banned from matches for three years.
Shay Asher, 24, had admitted racially aggravated harassment during the Premier League match at St James' Park in October and was fined £200 in April.
The former Royal Engineer from Gateshead returned to court to oppose a football banning order, which prosecutors had applied for.
Newcastle magistrates agreed to impose the order, which comes with conditions.
Brian Payne, prosecuting, said Northumbria Police had asked for the public's help in tracing a man photographed making a Nazi or fascist gesture at the match.
He said Spurs were known for having a "predominantly or very strongly Jewish fan base".
Mr Payne told Newcastle Magistrates' Court: "This defendant took it upon himself to produce a Nazi salute.
"He knew or must have known that there was a likelihood of there being a strong Jewish presence among the away supporters.
"It was a pretty deliberate and cynical action."
Mr Payne said the purpose of banning orders was to prevent violence and disorder at games in the future.
Defending, John Wesencraft said Asher did not have a season ticket and the previous Newcastle United game he had attended was some years ago.
He said his client had queued for a ticket to the match, the first after Newcastle's new owners had taken over.
Asher's actions did not lead to violence, Mr Wesencraft said, adding: "Newcastle United supporters were in particularly good cheer that day, even though they lost."
He opposed the ban and said his client was unlikely to repeat the gesture given that it was a "moment of madness", he does not have a season ticket, he had no previous convictions and was not a football hooligan.
Asher, of Gibside View, Winlaton, had received a medical discharge from the Royal Engineers as a result of a traumatic experience, the court heard.
Chairman of the Bench Jane Barnes said the panel agreed to impose the banning order, which includes an order to surrender his passport should Asher apply for one, not to enter football grounds and to keep away from England matches.
