Dunston police car crash: Passenger Muriel Pinkney killed
- Published
A woman travelling on a motorbike has died following a crash with a police car responding to an emergency.
Muriel Pinkney, 74, who was riding as a passenger, died in hospital on Sunday from her injuries.
The police car was heading along the A1 flyover exit slip road on to Dunston Road, Gateshead, at about 15:00 BST on 8 July when the collision happened.
Northumbria Police has referred itself to the watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A 77-year-old man who was riding the motorbike was seriously injured and remains in hospital.
"Our thoughts are with Mrs Pinkney's family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident," said Thea Walton, IOPC regional director.
"It is important in situations like this that there is a thorough and independent investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this happening.
"This will include looking at whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed."
'Condolences'
The police officer was also taken to hospital following the crash on Dunston Bank as a precaution, Northumbria Police added.
"Firstly our thoughts and condolences go to those affected by this tragic incident," a spokesperson said.
"As a force, we have referred this incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as per standard protocol, which has now launched an investigation.
"While this is carried out, it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time."
