Metro passengers warned to expect heatwave disruption
Metro passengers in Tyne and Wear have been warned to expect significant disruption due to high temperatures.
Services are suspended between Haymarket and Regent Centre and South Gosforth and Tynemouth after "extreme heat" caused overhead wires to sag.
Network operator Nexus warned further lines could be closed as well as cuts in the number of trains running on other routes and speed restrictions.
It advised people to consider other forms of transport.
The UK is set to see its hottest day on record, with temperatures on Tuesday expected to reach up to 42C (107.6F).
John Alexander, Metro operations director, said the sagging wires "all need to be repaired".
"The extreme heat means that customers can expect disruption throughout Tuesday and are advised to consider alternative methods of transport. The safety of our network, customers and colleagues must be the priority.
"If customers do need to travel then please ensure you allow plenty of time for your journey, and take water with you in order to stay hydrated. Keep the train windows open to allow a flow of air into the carriage."
It comes amid the two-week closure of the Metro line between St James and Tynemouth for a major programme of modernisation works.
Meanwhile, high temperatures on Monday saw Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service deal with 120 calls in a two-hour spell.
It said that while many incidents involved small fires with low risk to the public, they had been "exacerbated due to the weather".
