Heworth Leisure Centre closes for two holiday months
- Published
A leisure centre has shut for two months over the school summer holidays.
Gateshead Council blamed staff shortages for the closure of Heworth Leisure Centre for eight weeks, adding the decision "was not taken lightly".
Operator Go Gateshead said closing Heworth would "reduce the risk" of having to shut other facilities "at short notice".
More than 100 people have signed a petition calling for the decision to be reversed.
Go Gateshead said it would "also use the closure as an opportunity to carry out essential repairs and maintenance", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A council spokesman said: "The decision to close Heworth Leisure Centre over summer was not taken lightly and we understand why many of our residents are disappointed by the news.
"However, the health and safety of our customers is our top priority and unfortunately, due to staff vacancies, sickness and leave entitlement, we simply do not have enough team members available to operate all of our centres safely."
The council said it was "working hard" to "ensure any booked swimming lessons at Heworth are transferred to Gateshead Leisure Centre".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.