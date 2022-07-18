Search launched for male missing in River Tyne
A search was launched on Sunday to find a male who went missing in the River Tyne in Northumberland.
Emergency services were alerted at about 16:15 BST following the incident near Ovingham.
Northumbria Police said rescuers were trying to "locate the male and bring him to safety".
Officers appealed for members of the public not to gather in the area in order to allow search teams to carry out their duties.
Police did not give any further details regarding the age of the male.
