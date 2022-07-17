Huge mural celebrates Peterlee's history from 'mining to new town'
A huge mural inspired by a County Durham town being made "new" more than seven decades ago has been unveiled.
In 1946 the government passed the New Towns Act to develop 12 UK areas, including Peterlee, to tackle housing shortages.
Ahead of the 75th anniversary of its new town status next year, students at East Durham College designed an 84 ft (7.8m) mural celebrating its history.
It took artist Hazel Oakes 16 days to complete the mural at the college.
Development corporations were set up to develop the new towns after World War Two.
The first was Stevenage, in Hertfordshire, and Peterlee was designated in 1948.
The students were asked what was important about Peterlee's past and future during the design process.
Ms Oakes, also known as Nocciola the Drawer, said: "It's been amazing to work with local, young people who are so full of ideas and hopes for the place they live and study in."
The mural project was a collaboration between the college, East Durham Creates and the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA).
Katy Lock, director at TCPA, said: "From mining town to New Town, Peterlee has an extraordinary history.
"As it approaches its 75th anniversary, it's time to celebrate that story and re-imagine the town's future."
