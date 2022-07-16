Queen's Baton Relay: Guide leader hopes to inspire others to volunteer
A former headteacher who has been a Guide leader for 60 years said she was thrilled to be a part of The Queen's Baton Relay at Alnwick.
Crowds gathered as the baton made whistle-stop tours of Sunderland, South Shields, Whitley Bay and Blyth.
Vera Murphy, 82, of 10th Newcastle Guides, said she hoped to inspire others to help shape the lives of young people through volunteering.
The baton will sail across Windermere in the Lake District later.
The baton has been travelling across England ahead of the start of the games in Birmingham on 28 July.
Ms Murphy of Alnwick said: "I was honoured to be nominated to carry the baton.
"I've been guiding for more than 60 years and it has taken me all over the world and I've made so many friendships that have lasted a lifetime."
The baton began its journey across 71 Commonwealth countries and territories last October. It has taken in Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.
