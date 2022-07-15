Ryan Reynolds' message of support for Newcastle heart surgery teen
Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a 13-year-old with a message of support as he underwent open-heart surgery.
Ivan Hollingsworth tweeted the Deadpool star on behalf of son Seb, who is being treated at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.
"How do we get a MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb?" he asked.
Reynolds replied, before recording a video message which was played to Seb in his hospital bed.
The teenager was born with a congenital heart defect which required life-saving surgery when he was just 16 weeks old.
Before Christmas his family found out he would require more intervention and on Monday he underwent major open-heart surgery.
Can you open your DM’s?— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 13, 2022
In the video, Reynolds can be heard saying: "You can call me Deadpool, call me Green Lantern, call me anything you like!
"I hear you've been going through it pal, and it sounds like you've got a ton of amazing people who love you very much.
"I just want to send my well wishes and send you all my love, and I hope I can see you in person one of these days, pal.
"Hang in there, you're doing amazing and I'm super proud of you, alright Seb?"
Last night I asked your help to get a message from a Marvel Superhero for our son Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and being so damn brave. The very awesome @VancityReynolds has made our Heart Hero’s day! Thank you so much.🙏♥️🌈 pic.twitter.com/iddqBUNDSe— Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 13, 2022
Mr Hollingsworth, from Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, said that not only did Reynolds send his support to Seb but he had been messaging to keep in touch and invited the family to Wrexham AFC, which he bought with Rob McElhenney.
"He's 13, he's been so anxious about this surgery for months, and it's a lot for a 13-year-old to take on board," added Mr Hollingsworth, who is the chair of the Children's Heart Unit Fund.
"We talk about kids being brave and resilient but in truth he was terrified. I was sat there watching him and he's doing so well, but he's in incredible pain and just feels rotten.
"I just sat there at his bedside the night before last, and thought he deserves something."
Mr Hollingsworth added that Seb had been offered "the best seat in the house" by the star if he was able to travel to the club.
"When people do things like that, they must get inundated. But it's difficult to express the impact," he said.
"Me telling him he's being brave and how amazing he's doing with his rehab, is kind of like what dads do.
"Getting a message [from Reynolds] is different, isn't it?"
Mr Hollingsworth and his wife Nadine have raised more than £500,000 in aid of the Children's Heart Unit at the Freeman.
