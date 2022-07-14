Wildfire warning for storm-hit Northumberland forests
- Published
Fire chiefs are warning people not to light campfires or use barbecues in Northumberland's countryside amid fears current dry conditions could spark wildfires.
It comes as forestry teams continue to mop up after Storm Arwen and say broken tree tops and branches are tinder dry.
A blaze at Kyloe Woods near Fenwick last summer covered an area the size of nearly six football pitches.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said it had already been a "busy year".
"We've had six already, which is more than in the whole of last year and we've very worried the dry conditions could lead to more," said the service's wildfire lead Rob Stacey.
"Some of the fires have been big and covered large areas. Last week we had one at Holy Island which has burned a site of special scientific interest."
Firefighters have been working with forestry staff in high-risk areas like Slaley Forest to prepare in case a fire breaks out.
Forestry teams across the county are continuing to clear access to woodland, after strong winds felled thousands of trees in November 2021.
Alex MacLennan, recreation manager for Forestry England in Northumberland, said: "Blocked access to the region's woodlands would make it harder for emergency services trying to get into areas that could catch fire because the trees are down and we've got a lot of broken tree tops and branches which are tinder dry, so the impact of any wildfires could be worse this year.
"A bit of carelessness, dropping a cigarette or match or leaving a barbecue behind, maybe three to four hours later a fire can take hold and cause untold damage to wildlife and habitats and rage for about three days."
The hot, dry weather means we are a high risk for wildfire #DoTheRightThing and respect our countryside. Wildfires cause so much damage so please don't have bbq's, campfires and always take your rubbish home. #WildfireAware #TakeAPicnic #HaveASansdwich pic.twitter.com/nFsmpQkjVe— Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service (@NlandFRS) July 13, 2022
