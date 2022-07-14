Newcastle entertainment hub approved for listed building
Plans for a new food, drink and entertainment hub in Newcastle city centre have been approved.
Worswick Chambers, a Grade-II listed building on Pilgrim Street, will become three storeys of bars, food outlets and other units set around a plaza.
Councillors were "satisfied" it would not have an adverse impact nearby.
It forms part of the wider regeneration of Pilgrim Street which will see 9,000 HMRC staff occupy the site of the former Stack container village.
A licensing hearing last week was told the Worswick Chambers application would not constitute a relocation of that venture despite applicant Anson House 9 Ltd being led by former Stack boss Neil Winch.
City centre councillor Jane Byrne said Stack had "completely failed" to keep noise levels under control and caused "huge problems" for residents living close by.
However, barrister Charles Holland described those comments as "hyperbolic" and said redevelopment of the Victorian-era Worswick Chambers - which has been shrouded in scaffolding for years- was long overdue.
It is due to open next summer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, and will operate until 02:00.
Mr Holland said it would be required not to cause a nuisance either to the offices being built next door or to guests of a five-star hotel due to open in the city centre's old fire station.
Planning permission for the so-called Pilgrim Place development that includes Worswick Chambers was approved last year alongside two new office buildings and a car park.
Councillor Ged Bell, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and transport, said it would "herald the start of a new beginning" for a run-down corner of the city centre.
