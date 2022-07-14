Gateshead warm buildings plan for people in heating crisis
People unable to afford heating this winter will be able to go to warm buildings under plans being drawn up by a council.
Under the Warm Spaces project community groups in Gateshead have been asked to suggest potential buildings.
It comes days after financial campaigner Martin Lewis predicted "warm banks" - the equivalent of food banks - would be needed this year.
Ofgem has warned energy may cost an average household about £2,800 a year.
Gateshead Council said grants of up to £500 would be available for community groups to make currently unused spaces in buildings that would be heated anyway into comfortable spaces for people to stay.
The money can go on furniture, equipment, measures to improve access for people with disabilities or to supply catering equipment, among other things.
'Can't believe'
However, the council has said the money cannot go on staffing costs.
On Monday, Mr Lewis, the founder of the Money Saving Expert website, tweeted he could not "believe I'm writing this, but I wonder if this winter we'll need 'warm banks' the equivalent of 'food banks'".
He suggested public buildings such as libraries might be used for people to keep warm.
The head of Ofgem has warned this winter's increase in energy bills will be even sharper than predicted, costing an average household about £2,800 a year.
The government said it had provided additional support to eight million low-income households on means-tested benefits, with a £326 payment being paid by the end of July, and a second instalment of £324 in the autumn.
However, Labour-controlled Gateshead Council said despite this help, it had concerns people would be forced to make tough decisions about when and what they ate and whether they could afford to heat their homes.
It said it hoped by setting up the Warm Spaces network people in the borough would be able to connect with others in their community, meet up and keep warm.
The authority said the final decision on grants would rest with Alice Wiseman, its director of public health.
Deputy council leader Catherine Donovan said: "We're looking for local organisations to join our programme and will be offering a small grant to help them make a positive difference to our local communities and help residents during this crisis."
The deadline for applications is 29 July.
