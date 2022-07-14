Blyth lifeguards on holiday rescue toddler from Turkey pool
Three lifeguards on holiday saved a toddler when the pushchair she was in blew into the hotel swimming pool.
Sisters Ellie and Issy Dickerson Weedy, along with Jacob Screeton, had been on holiday near Bodrum, Turkey, when the accident happened.
The girl, aged under two, was taken to hospital for a check-up and recovered.
Ellie, 20, from Blyth, Northumberland, said: "We have been involved in various rescues - you don't expect it when you are on holiday".
The trio - all members of Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club - were awarded certificates by the Royal Life Saving Society UK for their quick-thinking actions when the drama happened last month.
"We were just lying by the pool one afternoon after a lovely day - we were sunbathing and all of a sudden we heard this splash," Ellie told BBC Radio Newcastle.
"We looked over and we saw there was a pushchair in the pool, so we dived in and swam across."
Ellie's boyfriend Jacob, 20, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, helped get the pushchair out of the water with another person, as Ellie and her 18-year-old sister checked the girl was crying and breathing, while they got her out.
"We took her with the first aider and her family to a side room to just check she was OK before she got taken to hospital," Ellie added.
"The pushchair was really far back behind the sun loungers - and the poolside was really slippery.
"Even though the brakes were on, the wind just skidded the pushchair across the side and it ended up in the water."
Issy also helped another child after she spotted him come down a slide in a rubber ring and end up upside down at the bottom.
"I did a little pick up, turned him back the right way and passed him off to his mam - he was absolutely fine," she added.
The three lifeguards urged families to be aware of water safety as the summer holidays approached, such as checking surroundings and safety precautions.
"Just remain really vigilant, making sure that you are aware of everything that's going on," added Jacob.
"Not everything is controllable but try make sure that you are aware of where they are and what they are doing, and you are in a position to act should the worst happen."
