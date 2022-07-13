Washington: Takeaway fined after curry left boy, 12, in hospital
A takeaway owner has been fined after a boy with a peanut allergy suffered a severe reaction when he ate a curry.
Sadik Miah, 60, admitted supplying food containing an allergen from Concord Tandoori in Washington in March 2021.
The 12-year-old's parents had been repeatedly assured the chicken tikka masala dish was peanut-free, but the boy suffered an anaphylactic shock and was hospitalised for 12 hours.
Council inspectors later found a box of of ground peanuts at the premises.
Miah, from Lycott, Washington, admitted supplying unsafe food, contrary to the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations 2013, when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He was fined £2,532 and ordered to pay £1,804 of costs.
Environmental Health officers visited the premises, after the boy's family contacted Sunderland City Council.
Investigators found Miah had poor knowledge of allergens and there was no evidence his staff had any formal food and allergen training.
During the inspection, Miah produced a box of ground peanuts and cashew nuts, and a container of ground peanuts was also found next to the stove - increasing the chances of cross contamination.
'Unhygienic and dirty'
The kitchen area had poor food storage conditions with raw meat being kept next to cooked food, cracked tiles, no effective hand sanitiser and food debris on the floor.
Evidence of a rat infestation was also found.
When the takeaway meal was analysed, the quantity of peanut found suggested it had been used as an ingredient rather than contamination.
Officers served an improvement notice on the business and Miah agreed to close it for a deep clean.
Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and cabinet member for the environment, said: "Food allergies can have potentially fatal consequences. Because of this, it is absolutely essential that all businesses follow the regulations that are there to protect their customers.
"Neither is it acceptable for food businesses to have unhygienic and dirty conditions in their storage and working areas."
